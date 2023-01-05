Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Haryana from UP, Rahul leaves for Delhi to meet ailing mother: Congress leader Hooda

The Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a senior party leader said.However, Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi to meet his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi and will return next morning, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.The yatra entered Haryana from Sanoli border in Panipat in the evening.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:54 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Haryana from UP, Rahul leaves for Delhi to meet ailing mother: Congress leader Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a senior party leader said.

However, Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi to meet his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi and will return next morning, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

''The yatra entered Haryana from Sanoli border in Panipat in the evening. Rahul ji left for Delhi to meet his mother who is ill. He will return to Panipat on Friday morning and the yatra will then resume its Haryana leg,'' Hooda told PTI over phone.

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, said that all programmes of the yatra will go as per schedule on Friday which include a public meeting in Panipat later in the day.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023