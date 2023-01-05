Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Haryana from UP, Rahul leaves for Delhi to meet ailing mother: Congress leader Hooda

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a senior party leader said.

However, Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi to meet his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi and will return next morning, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

''The yatra entered Haryana from Sanoli border in Panipat in the evening. Rahul ji left for Delhi to meet his mother who is ill. He will return to Panipat on Friday morning and the yatra will then resume its Haryana leg,'' Hooda told PTI over phone.

Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, said that all programmes of the yatra will go as per schedule on Friday which include a public meeting in Panipat later in the day.