Adityanath came here to give, not to take away industries: Maha BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai to ''give'' and not to ''take away'' anything, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties in Maharashtra criticised the UP CM's visit to Mumbai, raising fear that he aimed to snatch away industries from the state.

''Yogi-ji is a Vidwan (learned man) and he will surely give something to the state. He has not come here to take industries or Bollywood away,'' Bawankule told reporters in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Such meetings with investors are common, he said, adding that Adityanath's visit should not be politicized.

North Indians have made Maharashtra stronger and increased the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the BJP leader further said.

