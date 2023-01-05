Left Menu

Adityanath came here to give, not to take away industries: Maha BJP chief

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 19:55 IST
Adityanath came here to give, not to take away industries: Maha BJP chief
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai to ''give'' and not to ''take away'' anything, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties in Maharashtra criticised the UP CM's visit to Mumbai, raising fear that he aimed to snatch away industries from the state.

''Yogi-ji is a Vidwan (learned man) and he will surely give something to the state. He has not come here to take industries or Bollywood away,'' Bawankule told reporters in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

Such meetings with investors are common, he said, adding that Adityanath's visit should not be politicized.

North Indians have made Maharashtra stronger and increased the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the BJP leader further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023