Amid protests by Jains, Soren urges Centre to take steps on tourism in Parasnath

Amid protests by Jains across the country against any move to promote tourism in Parasnath Hills in Jharkhand, one of the holiest places for the community, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the Centre to take an ''appropriate decision'' on the matter.

In a letter to Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Soren said that keeping in view the sentiment of the Jain community, his government has not acted on provisions in the Centre's August 2019 notification calling for promoting tourism in Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary. He, however, maintained silence on the February 2019 notification issued by the then BJP government in the state that designated Parasnath Hills as a tourist spot.

Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary is a part of the Parasnath Hills in Giridih district.

The Jain community has been demanding the scrapping of all notifications declaring the place as a tourist spot, fearing it may lead to consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in the area, which will hurt their sentiments.

''As per applications received from followers of Jainism, have written a letter to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav to take an appropriate decision on Centre's notification to maintain the sanctity of Sammed Shikhar in Parasnath,'' Soren said in a tweet.

Shri Sammed Shikharji in Parasnath Hills is among the holiest places of Digambara and Shwetambar sects of Jains, as 20 of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras attained 'moksha' (salvation) in this location.

Soren, in the letter, said police patrolling has been intensified in the area to ensure that the sanctity of the place is maintained.

The state government fully respects the sentiment of Jains and is always committed to keep the sanctity of the said place intact, he wrote in the letter.

''... it is requested that in the light of the request received from the Jain followers, keeping in view their religious sentiments, please take appropriate decision regarding the notification,'' it said.

The letter also said that considering the importance of Parasnath, Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 mentioned that it would be developed as a religious pilgrimage area.

