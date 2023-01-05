Left Menu

BJP govt's investors' summit to attract capital investments to UP 'mere noise', claims Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday termed the BJP government hosting investors summit to attract capital investments to Uttar Pradesh mere noise and sought to know the outcome of such events held in the past.The state government is organizing Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh in February.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:31 IST
BJP govt's investors' summit to attract capital investments to UP 'mere noise', claims Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday termed the BJP government hosting investors' summit to attract capital investments to Uttar Pradesh ''mere noise'' and sought to know the outcome of such events held in the past.

The state government is organizing Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh in February. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues are on a two-day visit to Mumbai where a roadshow was held on Thursday inviting industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit the state during the summit from February 10 to 12.

''Where is the report card of the investors' conferences held by the BJP government in the past? Last time also it had organised investors' summit noise and claimed to have got MoUs signed worth lakhs of crores. But no investment was visible on the ground,'' Yadav was quoted as saying in a party release.

''The BJP government is only making noise in the name of investors' conferences and its results will be zero,'' he said.

Adityanath is travelling to eight states to promote the Global Investors Summit, covering big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai among others. Ministers and top officials have also travelled to different countries in a bid to invite investments in the state.

''Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) himself has gone to Mumbai to persuade industrialists to bring them to Uttar Pradesh. Seeing the condition of Uttar Pradesh, no industrialist and businessman are ready to invest here,'' the Samajwadi Party president said.

Yadav alleged that due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh is lagging in terms of development. ''Recently, Uttar Pradesh was the lowest among all states regarding growth rate in the 2021-22 financial year. Will the BJP government now get hoardings of this negative achievement installed,'' he said.

Yadav claimed that the development and capital investment that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh has been under the Samajwadi government only. Also, the capital investments that have taken place in Uttar Pradesh in the last few years are a result of the industrial policies of the Samajwadi Party government, he added.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023