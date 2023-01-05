BJP Govt proceeding with arrogance of majority: Kerala speaker Shamseer

Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer on Thursday while addressing a gathering at Kochi, lashed out at the BJP-led Central Government for proceeding with the arrogance of the majority in the assembly and alleged that the bills are passed in the Parliament without any debate. Kerala's Speaker delivered a political speech at the Young Lawyers Convention on the subject of Parliamentary Democracy-Challenges organised by the All India Lawyers Union (AILU) in Kochi.

Shamseer attacked the Central Government and said that there was no discussion in the Parliament after 2014. He also pointed out two bills regarding Kashmir's Article 370 and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "After 2014, there has been no discussion in the Parliament. Bills are passed only by majority vote in Parliament without any debate. Examples are the Kashmir and Citizenship Amendment issues. The BJP government is proceeding with the arrogance that we have a majority. Parliamentary democracy is now unstable," he said.

He also mocked at the BJP party and said that they have got 30 per cent support of the people by vote and the rest is not with them. He also alleged that the country is being taken to the Presidency system and said, "there is no opposition leader in the country. The country is being taken to the Presidency system. Secularism is being questioned in the country."

The speaker also made allegations against the BJP Government that they are interfering with the Election Commission and the Judiciary. "We live in a time when parliamentary democracy is being subverted. ED is the current stick of the Central Government. Dissidents are being jailed using central investigative agencies. India is turning into a country that jails the dissenters," he said. (ANI)