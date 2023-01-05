3 Meghalaya MLAs resign, may join ruling NPP

Three Meghalaya MLAs, including cabinet minister Hamletson Dohling, resigned from the assembly on Thursday, officials said.

Dohling, who held the IT and Communication portfolio in the Conrad Sangma government, was an MLA of the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) and represented the Mylliem constituency in the East Khasi Hills district.

Another PDA MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, who represented Umsning in Ri Bhoi district, and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) MLA Samlin Malngiang also submitted their resignations. Malngiang was the legislator of Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has accepted their resignations, an assembly official told PTI.

They are likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP), party sources said.

Both PDA and HSPDP are part of the NPP-led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in the state.

Meanwhile, SGE Mominin, who resigned as an NPP MLA on Wednesday, joined the opposition Trinamool Congress. At least 10 MLAs have resigned over the last few weeks as the state prepares for the assembly elections, due in the next two months.

