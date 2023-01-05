Left Menu

Russia will cease fire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas - Kremlin

Updated: 05-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:52 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian Defense Minister to cease fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Russian troops must hold fire for 36 hours from 1200 on Jan. 6.

Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7.

