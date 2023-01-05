Wife of Samajwadi Party MP, mafia Atiq Ahmed joins BSP

Left Menu

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:55 IST
Shaista Parveen, the wife of former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and mafia Atiq Ahmed, joined BSP here on Thursday. Parveen joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) during its one-day workers' conference at Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan in Alopibagh. Addressing the workers' conference, Shaista Parveen said, ''I thank Behen Mayawati for taking me in the Bahujan Samaj Party. I will try to take the party forward with all my heart.'' Talking to reporters, BSP's zonal in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar said, ''Today's program was organised to tell workers about the BSP's policies. Shaista Parveen, wife of former MP Atiq Ahmed, joined the BSP on this occasion.'' ''Shaista Parveen was given the membership of the party on the orders of party supremo Mayawati. If Shaista Parveen wants to contest the mayoral election on the party's ticket, we will request party chief Mayawati to give her ticket,'' he added.

