Many address me as Tagaru, what is there to be offended: Siddaramaiah on 'puppy' jibe at CM

Alleging that his 'puppy' remark against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was misinterpreted to create controversy, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday, pointing out that he too is addressed as 'Tagaru' (ram) by many, sought to what is there to be offended.

The former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, said he never intended to target the Bommai personally.

''My intention was to convey that @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai is a coward who has no courage to speak in front of @narendramodi, but talks about the strength of others. This was misinterpreted to create controversy,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that he had colloquially addressed Bommai as puppy to indicate that he is a coward who cannot speak in front of his high command, he said, ''I never intended to target him personally.'' ''People address many leaders using names of few animals. Many call former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa 'Raja Huli' (King Tiger) and address me as 'Tagaru' (ram). What is there to be offended by this? Every animal has its own characteristics,'' he said.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had called Bommai a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not showing guts to bring special grants of Rs 5,495 crore recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

Hitting back at Siddaramaiah, Bommai on Monday had said that he is a ''faithful dog'' serving the people of Karnataka. Several BJP leaders, including its national president J P Nadda, have targeted the Congress Legislature Party leader for his remarks against CM.

Pointing out that Modi had once told what can one do if a puppy dies under the wheels of a car, Siddaramaiah further said ''Is this not derogatory? What do the Karnataka BJP leaders have to say about this?'' Dog is known for its loyalty and puppy is know for its cowardness, he said, ''Can we call Bommai a lion or tiger even when he is silent despite Modi's injustice to Karnataka?'' ''Karnataka's interest is more important for us. Let Bommai speak in front of Modi to get special grants of Rs 5,495 crore which was rejected by Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister). He should also ask about crop loss compensation, GST compensation & other funds which are yet to be released,'' the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly added.

