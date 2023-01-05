Controversy in Kerala over dance programme during school youth festival

A controversy erupted in Kerala after a cultural programme organised during the inaugural function of the State School Youth festival here, had allegedly depicted a particular community as extremists.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty on Thursday condemned the depiction of a particular community in bad light in a musical programme and said it should not have happened.

''It was really bad. The mistake on the part of the government cannot be accepted. They could have used some masks to depict terrorists. But instead they used a Muslim attire which was an unacceptable mistake on behalf of the government,'' Kunhalikutty told reporters here.

Meanwhile, State Education Minister V Sivankutty said the government will look into the incident.

The musical programme was performed after the inauguration of the State School Youth festival on Tuesday.

It depicted Indian army apprehending a man sporting a Keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headgear worn by men.

Sources said when the dance was performed before the screening committee, it was done without the costume.

