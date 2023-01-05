Left Menu

Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on Jan. 6 attack second anniversary

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:13 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people on Friday during a ceremony at the White House marking two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a White House official said.

The award, the country's second-highest civilian honor, will be awarded to law enforcement officers, election workers and state and local officials, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

