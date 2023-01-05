Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal on Jan. 6 attack second anniversary
Updated: 05-01-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:13 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people on Friday during a ceremony at the White House marking two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a White House official said.
The award, the country's second-highest civilian honor, will be awarded to law enforcement officers, election workers and state and local officials, the official said.
