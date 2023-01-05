Left Menu

Oppn MVA targets UP CM over roadshow, warns against 'snatching' Maha industries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:23 IST
Oppn MVA targets UP CM over roadshow, warns against 'snatching' Maha industries
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Opposition alliance on Thursday trained guns on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his visit to Mumbai to attract investment in his state, saying there will be objection if he “snatches away” industries from the western state.

The CM on Thursday held a roadshow in the city, inviting industrialists and entrepreneurs to visit the northern state during the three-day 'UP Global Investor Summit' to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is travelling to eight states to promote the summit, covering big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, among others.

His roadshow in the financial capital sparked a war of words between the Opposition and the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the state's Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), advised the saffron leader to avoid politics during his visit.

Sanjay Raut, a key leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), asked about the need to hold a roadshow in Mumbai.

The Rajya Sabha member, whose party is a trenchant critic of the BJP, said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister can hold discussions with industrialists, but should avoid indulging in politics during his visit.

“I had said yesterday if he has come to meet industrialists for the progress of his state, then there is no objection. But there will be objection if industries are snatched away from us (Maharashtra). ''If they are doing a roadshow for investment, then it is surprising. What is the need for that? Have you come to do politics or take help from Mumbai for the development of your state?” Raut asked while talking to reporters.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said the biggest hurdle in attracting investment in Uttar Pradesh is the “atmosphere” created by Adityanath in the state, where the BJP retained power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Investment in Uttar Pradesh will be possible only if he works on improving the law and order situation in the country's most populous state, he said.

“You foment religious tension and create differences on the basis of castes. Law and order is in a bad shape. So why should any industry come to Uttar Pradesh? The biggest hurdle is the atmosphere you (Adityanath) have created,” Londhe said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s national (rpt national) spokesperson Clyde Crasto (rpt Clyde Crasto) sought to know when will Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis go to Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat and ask people there to ''Dream in their state, but make it reality in Maharashtra in form of investment?'' Countering the Opposition attack, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, a BJP leader, asserted no one can take away businesses from Maharashtra.

“There is no reason to fear, but we must be proud of (Mumbai). Whoever can say whatever they want, but Mumbai remains the financial capital of the country. If anyone has to do any industrial summit or attract industries, then they have to come to Mumbai. No one can take away anyone's industries,” he said.

Last year, the Shinde-Fadnavis government faced flak over big-ticket projects like the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant and the Tata-Airbus aircraft venture preferring Gujarat over Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023