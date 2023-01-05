Left Menu

Nagaland Congress asks all 60 legislators to resign

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee NPCC on Thursday asked all the 60 legislators of the state Assembly to submit their resignation and demand for implementation of the Naga political solution.NPCC president K Therie said this at a press conference here. If they are honest this is the time they should demand Presidents Rule and defer the election and implement the political solution.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:40 IST
The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday asked all the 60 legislators of the state Assembly to submit their resignation and demand for implementation of the Naga political solution.

NPCC president K Therie said this at a press conference here. ''If there is any sincerity on the part of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, they should submit their resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and ask him to implement the political solution because there is nothing more left with the State Assembly election due very soon,'' Therie said.

He also asked the Government of India not to keep the Naga people in suspense.

''Enough is enough,'' he said. ''If they are honest this is the time they should demand President’s Rule and defer the election and implement the political solution. This should be the stand of the BJP and state government,'' he said.

''For Nagas of Nagaland, the Naga National Political Parties (NNPGs) have signed the Agreed Position in November 2017 and since there will be no sovereignty nor integration, we don’t need to wait for other negotiation because two solution cannot be implemented over Nagaland,'' the state Congress chief said.

Therefore the agreement made between the Centre and NNPGs through the Agreed Position should be implemented, he demanded.

