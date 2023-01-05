Senior Ukrainian official dismisses Putin truce proposal as 'hypocrisy'

A senior Ukrainian official dismissed a 36-hour ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as hypocrisy, and said a "temporary truce" would be possible only when Russia leaves territory it is occupying in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

