Senior Ukrainian official dismisses Putin truce proposal as 'hypocrisy'
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:41 IST
A senior Ukrainian official dismissed a 36-hour ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday as hypocrisy, and said a "temporary truce" would be possible only when Russia leaves territory it is occupying in Ukraine.
"The Russian Federation must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
