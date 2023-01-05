Left Menu

French president's diplomatic advisor calls on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:52 IST
  • India

Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday, with the latter highlighting the close cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Modi underlined the cooperation in the domains of the strategic partnership of the two countries, including defence, security and the Indo-Pacific region, and welcomed France's support to India's G20 presidency, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Bonne conveyed Macron's message of friendship to the prime minister and briefed him on the strategic dialogue with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held earlier in the day, it added.

Discussions were also held on other areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including energy and culture.

The PMO said Modi fondly recalled his recent meeting with Macron in Bali and conveyed his invitation to him to visit India. Bonne said Macron looks forward to his early visit to India.

