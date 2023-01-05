Left Menu

J&K integral, inalienable part of India: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:58 IST
J&K integral, inalienable part of India: MEA
  • Country:
  • India

India asserted on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir is its ''integral and inalienable'' part in the face of certain comments on the region by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

''We have reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India. Article 370 is entirely a matter of India as well as our Constitution. It is our sovereign matter,'' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a media briefing.

''We do not see what is their locus on this,'' he said when asked about Sharif's tweet on Thursday urging the global community to play its part in ''giving'' the people of Kashmir their ''right to decide their destiny''.

Sharif also referred to India's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and its decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Till then, Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed the special status that was granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023