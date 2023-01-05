Left Menu

Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi releases Himanta's diary of one year as Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:59 IST
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi releases Himanta's diary of one year as Assam CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday launched Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's diary, highlighting the first year in office, published as a book.

''A great day for me as Hon'ble former CJI & RS MP Shri Ranjan Gogoi launched my book 'Mukhyamantrir Diary 1' where I've chronicled my daily activities during 1st year of my tenure as CM,'' Sarma tweeted after the book launch in the evening.

It's a humble attempt to bring forth the ideas and thoughts behind a chief minister's way of functioning, he added.

Inaugurating the book, Gogoi said that Sarma has been discharging his duties with dedication.

''During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played an extraordinary role. I was very influenced by his way of functioning in that phase,'' the parliamentarian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023