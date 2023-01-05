Left Menu

AAP appoints Mukesh Goel as Leader of House in MCD

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed a councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goel as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, said a party official.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:16 IST
AAP appoints Mukesh Goel as Leader of House in MCD
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed a councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goel as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said a party official. Earlier, in his latest order, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena nominated Satya Sharma as the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election, who is currently a councillor of ward no. 226 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The order stated that the first meeting of the newly-elected municipal corporation would convene on January 6 in attendance of the L-G that will have the election for the position of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six members of the standing committee. The meeting will take place at 11 AM in the morning at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, New Delhi. Satya Sharma has been the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The statement said, "The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi under section 77 of the Act is pleased to nominate Ms Satya Sharma, Councillor, ward no. 226 to preside over the meeting for the election of the Mayor. She will be administered oath/affirmation per section 32 of the Act by Shri Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate, New Delhi." While condemning the L-G's order, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted, "It is the tradition that the senior most member of the house is nominated as protem Speaker or presiding officer. But BJP is hellbent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023