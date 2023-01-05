Left Menu

UK's Cleverly: Work is moving fast on Northern Ireland protocol

Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart. That sentiment echoed the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said in December he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to the long-running dispute.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:22 IST
UK's Cleverly: Work is moving fast on Northern Ireland protocol

Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart.

That sentiment echoed the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said in December he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to the long-running dispute. Technical talks resumed in October for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that mandated checks on some goods moving to the province from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"We are moving pretty fast and doing a huge amount of good work," Cleverly said at a news conference. "We very, very much welcome the ... much more constructive tone in the conversations that we've had between the UK and the (European) Commission." Germany's Annalena Baerbock said the EU was prepared to be flexible on the issue.

Asked if he was hopeful of reaching a deal before the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal in early April, Cleverly said they were working on the issue with speed and were "not going to wait for an anniversary". "There is definitely, definitely desire in the UK and across the EU to get a resolution on this," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023