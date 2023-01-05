UK's Cleverly: Work is moving fast on Northern Ireland protocol

Work is moving "pretty fast" to resolve outstanding issues with the EU on the agreement which governs post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday following a meeting with his German counterpart.

That sentiment echoed the words of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who said in December he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to the long-running dispute. Technical talks resumed in October for the first time in seven months on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that mandated checks on some goods moving to the province from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"We are moving pretty fast and doing a huge amount of good work," Cleverly said at a news conference. "We very, very much welcome the ... much more constructive tone in the conversations that we've had between the UK and the (European) Commission." Germany's Annalena Baerbock said the EU was prepared to be flexible on the issue.

Asked if he was hopeful of reaching a deal before the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal in early April, Cleverly said they were working on the issue with speed and were "not going to wait for an anniversary". "There is definitely, definitely desire in the UK and across the EU to get a resolution on this," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)