Germany's Baerbock on tanks to Ukraine: we will move together with allies
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:24 IST
Germany is working with allies to see what more it can do to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a visit to London on Thursday.
When asked about sending modern military vehicles to Ukraine, as France announced it would do this week, Baerbock said Germany is "going together with our partners", without confirming what kind of new weapons Berlin could send.
