Mahadayi water row: Goa submits objection to clearance for project reports of dams planned by Karnataka

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:33 IST
Mahadayi water row: Goa submits objection to clearance for project reports of dams planned by Karnataka
The BJP government in Goa on Thursday formally submitted its objection to the approval granted by the Union government to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for two dams on the inter-state Mahadayi river which Karnataka is planning to construct.

During an event in Bhopal, Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar submitted a letter objecting to the DPR to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the former told PTI.

The Central Water Commission has given technical clearance to Karnataka for diversion of water of the river by constructing two dams.

While there is strong opposition to the proposed dams in Goa, the situation has become tricky for the state government as the BJP is also in power in the neighbouring state.

Talking to PTI over phone, Shirodkar said the Goa government has strongly objected to the clearance, and informed the Union minister that the CWC acted in a high-handed and biased way. “Knowing very well that the matter is sub-judice, before the Supreme Court, and (the dam proposal) is being opposed by Goa on all forums, the CWC without our consent issued technical clearance,” Shirodkar said. The Goa government demanded that the clearance be withdrawn immediately, as the diversion of river water will cause immense damage to water security, ecology, salinity, water balance, river ecology and the environment, he said.

