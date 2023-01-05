Biden says Putin trying to find 'oxygen' with truce proposal

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "trying to find some oxygen" by floating a 36-hour ceasefire, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday when asked about Moscow's truce proposal.

The Kremlin said Putin had ordered a ceasefire from midday on Friday after a call for a Christmas truce from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. Ukraine spurned the offer from Putin for the 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, saying there would be no truce until Russia withdraws its invading forces from occupied land.

