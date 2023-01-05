Left Menu

Darda welcomes decision to stay tourism activities at Jain pilgrimage site in Jharkhand

National president of Sakal Jain Samaj and Lokmat Media chairman Vijay Darda on Thursday welcomed the central government's decision to stay all tourism activities at the Jain pilgrimage site Shri Sammed Shikharji in Jharkhand. Darda, in a press release here, said there was no opposition to tourism and development in the country, but religious feelings of any community should not be hurt by allowing tourism activities in pilgrimage places.

The Centre on Thursday stayed all tourism activities at the Parasnath Hill where the Jain religious site 'Sammed Shikharji' is located and directed the Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps necessary to protect its sanctity.

The Union Environment Ministry sent an office memorandum to the state in this regard following directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said in New Delhi.

''Declaration of Shri Sammed Shikharji as a tourist destination had affected the sanctity of the pilgrimage place and had also hurt the sentiments of the Jain community. By staying the tourism activities there, the central government has honoured the feelings of the community. However, this step should have been taken much earlier,'' Darda added.

