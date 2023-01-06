Left Menu

Germany to supply APCs, Patriot battery to Ukraine

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 00:58 IST
Germany will supply Ukraine with armoured personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery, the government said on Thursday.

The announcement came in a government statement after Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with US President Joe Biden.

Germany's decision to supply Marder armoured personnel carriers comes after France said it will soon hold talks with Ukraine to arrange for the delivery of armoured combat vehicles France's presidency says that will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.

The German government didn't specify how many Marder APCs will be supplied or when.

It noted that the US last month announced that it would give a Patriot air defence missile battery to Ukraine and said that “Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine”.

