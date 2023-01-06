Mexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board
Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday it is nominating Omar Mejia Castelazo to serve as deputy governor of the country's central bank, replacing Gerardo Esquivel, whose term has just ended.
The nomination of Mejia, a current advisor to the bank, will have to be ratified in Congress.
