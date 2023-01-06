Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

South Carolina's top court strikes down six-week abortion ban

South Carolina's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a state law banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy is unconstitutional because it violates a right to privacy, handing a major win to abortion rights supporters in the U.S. South. The 2021 law, which banned abortion often before a woman knows she is pregnant, took effect in the conservative state after the U.S. Supreme Court in June eliminated the longstanding right to abortion that had been established by the 1973 Roe v. Wade case.

Utah man massacred family, including five children, after divorce petition

A 42-year-old Utah man whose wife had filed for divorce just before Christmas shot dead seven members of his family including his five children ranging in age from 4 to 17 and then turned the gun on himself, officials said on Thursday. The massacre on Wednesday has stunned the close-knit community of Enoch City in southwestern Utah, where both the mayor and the city manager said they knew the Haight family as neighbors.

Biden to honor police, election officials in Jan. 6 ceremony

U.S. President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 people on Friday during a ceremony at the White House to mark two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a White House official said. The award, one of the country's highest civilian honors, will be given to law enforcement officers, election workers and state and local officials, the official said.

Masked man walked past Idaho victims' roommate on night of murders -court document

A woman who lived at the house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death told investigators she heard someone crying in one of the victim's bedrooms on the night of the murders - and then watched as a masked man walked past her and out of the house. The harrowing detail was included in a newly unsealed affidavit on Thursday, just before Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old doctoral student charged with the November slayings, made his first court appearance in Moscow, Idaho.

Michigan Democratic Senator Stabenow will not seek re-election in 2024

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, the chair of the agriculture committee and a key lawmaker on electric vehicle and cryptocurrency policy, said on Thursday she will not seek re-election in 2024. Stabenow, a Democrat, is in her fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Hardline Republicans dig in against McCarthy's House speaker bid

Hardline Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives rejected Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid for a ninth time on Thursday even after he offered to curb his own clout, raising questions about the party's ability to wield power. After failing to put a majority behind the Republican McCarthy's candidacy, the House reached a level of dysfunction not seen since 1859, when it took 10 votes to select a leader in the turbulent run-up to the Civil War.

Republican who defied Trump tapped to oversee Pennsylvania elections

Pennsylvania's newly elected Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro has named a Republican who resisted former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud to oversee the battleground state’s elections. Al Schmidt, Shapiro's pick, previously served as vice chair of Philadelphia’s Board of Elections and pushed back against Trump’s efforts to stop the counting of votes in the 2020 presidential election, incurring the wrath of Trump and his supporters.

Doctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned key parts of the convictions of two Alabama doctors accused of running a massive "pill mill" after the U.S. Supreme Court in June made it harder to prosecute physicians for illegally prescribing addictive drugs like opioids. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the convictions of Xiulu Ruan and John Couch for unlawfully dispensing controlled substances after finding that under a Supreme Court ruling in June in Ruan's case, jurors were wrongly instructed on how to determine their guilt.

California lashed by deadly 'atmospheric river' storm

A massive Pacific storm unleashed high winds, torrential rains and heavy snow across California for a second day on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and threatening much of the state with flash flooding and mudslides.

At least two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday.

Facing pressure over border crossings, Biden steps up migrant expulsions

The United States will expand Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said on Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Biden said.

