Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, January 6: * SC to hear pleas seeking transfer to the apex court the petitions pending before high courts for recognition of same-sex marriages.

* SC to hear pleas, including contempt petition, over delay on part of the Centre in clearing names recommended by Collegium for appointment of judges in high courts and the Supreme Court.

* SC to hear pleas of BJP leader Shazia Ilmi and others seeking direction to the Centre to formulate a standardised uniform common code for grant of alimony and maintenance to obviate hindrances. * SC to hear suo motu case relating to welfare of 'Children in Street Situation'.

