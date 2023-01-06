Left Menu

Congress hand in glove with BJP: AAP leader Atishi on Cong's planned walkout in MCD Mayoral elections

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has launched an attack on the Congress for the party's planned walkout during the voting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Friday and said that the Congress has a nexus with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that it supports the BJP.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 10:58 IST
Congress hand in glove with BJP: AAP leader Atishi on Cong's planned walkout in MCD Mayoral elections
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has launched an attack on the Congress for the party's planned walkout during the voting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral elections on Friday and said that the Congress is hand in glove with the BJP. Atishi said, "The Congress party is hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has decided to walk out during voting to support the BJP."

The Congress will apparently stage a walkout in the elections of the MCD Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the Standing Committee, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar had informed. Atishi alleged that the walkout of the Congress would only benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in the standing committee elections.

"Congress wants to help the BJP in the standing committee elections, so the Congress party has announced a walkout," she added. Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party is going to win all six standing committee elections including the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

Regarding the promises made to the public before the MCD elections, Atishi said, "The problems of Delhi are going to be solved soon because the AAP government is going to come in MCD." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023