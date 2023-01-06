China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation

The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.

EU government officials have suggested that such passengers should furnish a negative COVID-19 test result before departure.

