China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-01-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 13:09 IST
The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
EU government officials have suggested that such passengers should furnish a negative COVID-19 test result before departure.
