Shinde appoints six-member team for organisational work ahead of Mumbai polls

The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appointed a six-member team that will be responsible for organisational work in Mumbai, ahead of the crucial civic body polls. The team comprises MPs Rahul Shewale and Gajanan Kirtikar, Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, deputy leaders Sheetal Mhatre and Asha Mamidi and Shewale's wife and former corporator Kamini Shewale. The team was constituted on Wednesday, party secretary Sanjay More said.
The Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena is yet to strengthen its position, especially in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which the undivided Sena controlled for two and a half decades. A majority of Shiv Sena `shakhas' (branches) in the city and the party mouthpiece `Saamana' are still with the Uddhav Thackeray camp.
Six of the 40 MLAs in the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena are from Mumbai – Prakash Surve, Mahesh Lande, Dilip Lande, Sada Sarvankar, Yamini Jadhav and Mangesh Kudalkar. Two of the three Sena MPs from Mumbai, Shewale and Kirtikar, are with Shinde.
The BMC is likely to go to polls early this year.
