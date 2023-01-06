Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida says he invited to visit Ukraine, nothing decided yet

"I strongly condemned Russia's continued aggression, and stated that Japan would do its utmost to provide assistance, including to get through the winter, in order to protect the lives of the Ukrainian people," Kishida told reporters. Earlier, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that the head of Zelenskiy's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, had extended an invitation via Tokyo's ambassador to Kyiv for Kishida to visit Ukraine.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:01 IST
Japan PM Kishida says he invited to visit Ukraine, nothing decided yet
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had told Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Friday that he would weigh an invitation to visit Kyiv depending on "various circumstances" but nothing had yet been decided.

Kishida also reaffirmed Tokyo's full support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia as Japan assumes the rotating chair of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies. "I strongly condemned Russia's continued aggression, and stated that Japan would do its utmost to provide assistance, including to get through the winter, in order to protect the lives of the Ukrainian people," Kishida told reporters.

Earlier, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that the head of Zelenskiy's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, had extended an invitation via Tokyo's ambassador to Kyiv for Kishida to visit Ukraine. Kishida confirmed that he had received the invitation but said nothing had yet been decided.

"I would like to consider it based on various circumstances," he added. Next week Kishida is set to visit most other G7 member countries in a key diplomatic tour before Japan hosts the annual G7 summit in May in Hiroshima, when Ukraine is expected to be a major topic of discussion.

The other G7 countries are the United States, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023