Shah reaches Nagaland, to inaugurate govt projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Nagaland where he is scheduled to inaugurate some government projects besides holding political meetings.

Shah will virtually inaugurate 42 VR laboratories in 42 government higher secondary and secondary schools, Atal Tinkering labs in nine government higher secondary schools, a power substation at Chiephobozou in Kohima district, and RCC a two-lane bridge at Doyang river near Governor's Camp at Liphayan in Wokha district.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with BJP leaders of Nagaland where assembly elections are due this year.

The Union home minister came to the state after visiting Manipur earlier in the day.

