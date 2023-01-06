Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra beyond politics, says Kamal Haasan

This Bharat Jodo campaign is a yatra that is beyond politics, the actor-politician told reporters here.He further said he wanted to conduct the bulltaming sport Jallikattu in Chennai and that efforts were on to secure permission for the same.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:27 IST
kamal Haasan Image Credit: Twitter (@ani_digital)
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is a campaign that was beyond politics and stated there was a duty to 'reclaim' the country's ''lost honour.'' Haasan had joined Gandhi in Delhi last month in the latter's pan-India foot march that started from Tamil Nadu in September last.

''It is our responsibility to reclaim the lost ethos of our Bharat. This (Bharat Jodo campaign) is a yatra that is beyond politics,'' the actor-politician told reporters here.

He further said he wanted to conduct the bulltaming sport 'Jallikattu' in Chennai and that efforts were on to secure permission for the same. The aim was to ensure the city-dwellers get a glimpse of the sport's glory, he added.

Jallikattu is generally held in Madurai coinciding with the harvest festival Pongal in the second week of January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

