Cong chief Kharge trains guns at BJP-led Centre over inflation, unemployment

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre on Friday over a host of issues, including inflation and unemployment, and accused it of making tall promises during election time and going back on those words after coming to power.

Addressing a rally here as part of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said there is rising inflation and unemployment in the country but the government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), does not seem to be bothered.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, K C Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil, Kiran Choudhary and D K Shivakumar were among those present at the rally.

Kharge said Gandhi has led the Bharat Jodo Yatra for more than 3,000 kilometres so far. The foot march reached Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The Congress chief said essential items of use have gone out of the common man's reach because of the rising inflation.

''In 45 years, unemployment was never so high. Educated youngsters, including those with degrees in engineering and medicine are without jobs, but (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shahji are not worried about them.

''They have no concern for youngsters, the economic condition or inflation. Only elections are on their mind,'' Kharge said while accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies to target the opposition.

He said the Congress came to power in several states under Gandhi's leadership, but the saffron party allegedly used tactics to bring down those democratically-elected governments. ''Then they say they believe in democracy,'' the Congress chief said.

''They take the god's name and spread such lies. This is a government of lies. It had promised two crore jobs every year. Did you get those jobs? It had promised to put Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account. Did you get that?'' Kharge asked the crowd.

He pointed out that in poll-bound Tripura, Shah has talked about the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''Who are you to say so? Are you the pujari or mahant of the Ram temple?'' Kharge said targeting the home minister.

He hit out at the BJP-led Centre for making tall promises and going back on those words later.

Kharge accused the saffron party of indulging in divisive and vote-bank politics and asserted that the Congress stands to protect the interests of all sections of the society.

