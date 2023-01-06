Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says hospital
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday with a viral infection is stable and is recovering well, doctors attending on her said on Friday.
''Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery,'' said a statement from the hospital.
The 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Observations made by UPA chairperson severely inappropriate: RS Chairman on Sonia Gandhi's comments on govt ''delegitimising judiciary''.
Jairam Ramesh writes to RS chairman Dhankhar protesting his remarks on Sonia Gandhi's statement
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi
Jairam Ramesh writes to RS chairman Dhankhar protesting his remarks on Sonia Gandhi's statement