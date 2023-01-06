Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:01 IST
Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says hospital
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday with a viral infection is stable and is recovering well, doctors attending on her said on Friday.

''Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery,'' said a statement from the hospital.

The 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

