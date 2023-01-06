Left Menu

Macron: French health sector problems could deepen in coming years

Lining out his government's priorities for the sector, Macron said that paying more money alone was not sufficient to make the profession more attractive, adding that his government would work towards stepping up recruitment of medical staff and increasing cooperation between actors inside the health system.

The problems in the French health sector, which is struggling with overcrowded hospitals and a lack of staff in rural areas, could deepen in the coming years, President Emmanuel Macron said in a New Year address to health workers. "We're facing a situation with could get worse regarding medical demographics", Macron said, pointing at France's ageing population which also means a high number of doctors and nurses are currently retiring, many without being replaced by equally skilled workers.

France's health sector has been suffering in recent years, with the COVID-19 pandemic - when many medical workers chose to quit the profession - adding to already stretched resources in hospitals and medical practices.

