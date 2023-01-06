Left Menu

Bareilly-based entity wants EC registration as 'Bharat Jodo Party'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:53 IST
Bareilly-based entity wants EC registration as 'Bharat Jodo Party'
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people based in Bareilly have issued a public notice seeking registration as a political party with the name 'Bharat Jodo Party'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been on a foot-march across states as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and is currently in Haryana.

As per the notice, published in two newspapers last month, the group’s president and the vice president are Nasir Ali and Jinat Begum.

The mandatory public notice is part of an elaborate exercise parties have to undertake before they are registered by the Election Commission.

The notice says that the party has submitted an application before the EC for registration as a “political party” under the Representation of the People Act.

The notice was put on the EC website on Friday.

Once a party applies for registration, the political party division of EC scrutinises the documents and asks it to publish a notice in newspapers for people to know and file objections, if any.

If there are objections with merit, the party office-bearers are asked to respond. Otherwise, the EC calls them for a personal hearing before granting registration to the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023