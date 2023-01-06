Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA's Ceferin to stand unopposed for third term in April

Updated: 06-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:14 IST
UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin is the only candidate for presidential elections at European soccer's governing body scheduled to take place at its congress in April, it said on Friday.

UEFA had previously said that Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, would stand for a third term as president. The 55-year-old was re-elected unopposed for a four-year term in 2019.

Ceferin was elected UEFA's seventh president in 2016, replacing former French international Michel Platini, who was banned from soccer administration in late 2015 for ethics violations and forced to quit UEFA after losing an appeal against the ban.

