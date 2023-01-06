US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. FDA grants priority review to Roche's bispecific antibody Glofitamab; Biden to mark anniversary of Jan 6 riots with awards to the day's 'heroes' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. FDA grants priority review to Roche's bispecific antibody Glofitamab

Roche announced on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to the Swiss pharmaceutical company's bispecific antibody Glofitamab. Glofitamab is intended for patients with relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma.

Biden to mark anniversary of Jan 6 riots with awards to the day's 'heroes'

President Joe Biden on Friday will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol with an award ceremony for "heroes" from law enforcement and politics for their contributions to democracy that day and beyond. Biden, a Democrat, will award the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to 12 people and give remarks during a ceremony at the White House while Republicans, many of them loyal to former President Donald Trump, continue to struggle to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives.

Massive waves, power outages plague California coastal community amid storms

Harbormaster Anna Neumann dashed from vessel to vessel, business to business at the port she manages near the mouth of northern California's Noyo River, ensuring all was secure as storms bringing waves as high as a three-story building pummeled the state. "You prep as much as you can, and then you just wait for whatever unknown issue that you didn't prep for to happen, and then you respond," Neumann said as she surveyed Noyo Harbor in the small fishing and tourism city of Fort Bragg.

Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should

Pharmacies across the United States are weighing whether to sell mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions, following the Food and Drug Administration's announcement earlier this week that they can now do so. What they decide is primarily based on where they are located given that almost half the states ban or restrict abortion after the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v Wade ruling, though some pharmacists told Reuters the local culture and attitudes or their own personal beliefs on abortion is what guides them.

NFL-'Who won?': Bills' Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been able to awaken and communicate with his medical team after the safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati, his doctors told reporters on Thursday. Two physicians caring for the 24-year-old said he was "demonstrating signs of good neurological recovery" and was able to communicate in writing.

Standoff over U.S. House speaker grinds on; McCarthy opponents unbowed

Republican Kevin McCarthy's perilous quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives entered the fourth day on Friday, with a scale of congressional dysfunction not seen since before the U.S. Civil War. The House was scheduled to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT), as lawmakers negotiated behind closed doors on a possible deal that McCarthy's supporters hoped could break the logjam and finally allow him to succeed after 11 failed floor votes since Tuesday.

U.S. House brawl over McCarthy raises worries about Republican governance

The bare-knuckle political fight among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy's run for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives could signal trouble ahead when lawmakers need to agree on bigger issues, like addressing the nation's debt ceiling. Republicans captured a thin House majority in November's midterm elections, breaking the hold of President Joe Biden's Democrats on both chambers of Congress. But instead of moving quickly on their own priorities, a group of about 20 hardliners have prevented the House from getting started by forcing repeated leadership votes.

Facing pressure over border crossings, Biden steps up migrant expulsions

The United States will expand Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said on Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Biden said.

