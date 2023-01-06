World News Roundup: Analysis-Divided Venezuela opposition faces unity challenge ahead of primary; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Divided Venezuela opposition faces unity challenge ahead of primary

Venezuela's splintered opposition, which appointed new leadership this week, faces enormous short-term challenges as it chooses a presidential candidate and tries to maintain talks with a less diplomatically isolated government, lawmakers and analysts said. The opposition national assembly on Thursday chose new leadership and will appoint a commission to manage foreign assets, including oil refiner Citgo Petroleum, after it voted last week to remove Juan Guaido as its interim president.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption resumes, alert level raised -USGS

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii began erupting on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Service's volcanic activity notice said, after detecting a glow in the summit producing smog that is confined within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The volcano alert level was raised to 'Red' after an evaluation of the eruption and associated hazards, the notice said.

Bulgaria anti-graft party drops bid to form government, extending deadlock

Bulgaria's second largest party, the anti-corruption We Continue the Change (PP), gave up plans on Friday to form a government after failing to win backing in the hung parliament, prolonging a political deadlock. The Balkan country has been in political crisis since 2020, when thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets to protest against rampant high-level graft.

Lukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the defence ministry said on Friday. During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said.

UK PM Sunak hopes for 'constructive' talks with trade union leaders

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, as thousands of workers in industries from rail to healthcare take strike action in disputes over pay. "We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all union leaders about what is responsible, what is reasonable and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay," Sunak told reporters during a visit to a school in London.

Mexico captures son of 'El Chapo' sparking wave of violence

Mexican security forces captured on Thursday drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, triggering a wave of violence ahead of a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden next week. The violence took place largely in the city of Culiacan in the northern Sinaloa state, home to the powerful drug cartel of the same name that El Chapo headed before his extradition to the United States in 2017.

Signs of fighting after Russia says unilateral truce comes into force in Ukraine

A unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to come into force on Friday but the hours leading up to the temporary truce saw renewed fighting, with Kyiv rejecting the move as a trick. Russia's defence ministry said its troops began observing the ceasefire from noon Moscow time (0900 GMT) "along the entire line of contact" in the conflict but said Ukraine kept up shelling Russian-populated areas and military positions.

Travel curbs rack up as COVID-hit China readies reopening

More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years. From Sunday, China will end the requirement for inbound travellers to quarantine, the latest dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime that began last month following historic protests against a suffocating series of mass lockdowns.

Standoff over U.S. House speaker grinds on; McCarthy opponents unbowed

Republican Kevin McCarthy's perilous quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives entered the fourth day on Friday, with a scale of congressional dysfunction not seen since before the U.S. Civil War. The House was scheduled to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT), as lawmakers negotiated behind closed doors on a possible deal that McCarthy's supporters hoped could break the logjam and finally allow him to succeed after 11 failed floor votes since Tuesday.

Israeli police arrest two suspects in Protestant cemetery vandalism

Israeli police said on Friday they arrested two people suspected of vandalising a Protestant cemetery in Jerusalem earlier this week. Police said in a statement that extensive damage had been caused to gravestones at the Protestant Mount Zion Cemetery, calling it an "act of intentional vandalism and defacement."

