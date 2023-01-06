Left Menu

Kanjhawala accident: Delhi govt sanctions Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for victim's family

It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:06 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged under a car last week.

Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi. Her body was later dislodged and found lying on a road in Kanjhawala.

''Anjali's painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the accident, while the seventh surrendered before them on Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

