Left Menu

Modi govt finishing off labour movement with employer-specific laws: Maha Cong chief at INTUC event

Important projects of the country are being given to a few industrialists who are friendly to the Centre, Patole alleged.He said the Modi governments promises to give two crore jobs per year, Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people as well as doubling of farm income, riding on which the BJP came to power in 2014 and 2019, remain unfulfilled.The Modi government has taken control of the media and was putting pressure on the administration and judiciary, he alleged.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:03 IST
Modi govt finishing off labour movement with employer-specific laws: Maha Cong chief at INTUC event
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi government was enacting laws to benefit employers and ending the existence of the labour movement, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Friday.

He said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru took several welfare steps after Independence and the Congress made the country powerful with the help of workers, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government was working to finish off these gains.

''The Modi government has ended the labour movement and labour system by bringing in employer-specific laws. It even brought three black laws to alienate farmers but the agitation by citizens forced the Centre to scrap these legislations,'' Patole said at the state level session of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) in Panvel near here.

''Laws that gave various rights and privileges to workers have been changed by bringing in legislations that serve the interest of employers and enslaves workers. Important projects of the country are being given to a few industrialists who are friendly to the Centre,'' Patole alleged.

He said the Modi government's promises to give two crore jobs per year, Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people as well as doubling of farm income, riding on which the BJP came to power in 2014 and 2019, remain unfulfilled.

The Modi government has taken control of the media and was putting pressure on the administration and judiciary, he alleged. He said the privatisation agenda of the Modi government was threatening the existence of workers, who are distressed and angry with the Centre as well as the BJP.

''The Modi government has waived off loans worth Rs 10.50 lakh crore of industrialist friends but has done nothing for workers. INTUC is the most important trade union of the country. People and the labour force must unite behind the Congress to bring it to power in Maharashtra and the Centre,'' Patole claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023