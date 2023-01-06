T'gana Cong complains to police against party MLAs who had switched over to BRS

The Congress in Telangana on Friday lodged a complaint with the police here against 12 party MLAs who had switched over to the ruling BRS (earlier TRS) in 2019.

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders complained to the Moinabad police who had registered a case in connection with the alleged attempt to poach four BRS MLAs in October, 2022.

Congress sought clubbing of the investigation into their complaint along with the FIR registered over the alleged 'BRS MLAs poaching case'.

The Congress lodged complaint against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and the 12 MLAs who were elected on Congress ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections but ''defected'' to BRS in and around 2019.

The 12 ''defected'' MLAs gained undue benefits which have been offered to them for leaving Congress and joining BRS, the Congress alleged in the complaint.

Talking to reporters, Revanth Reddy favoured the CBI probing the switch over of the 12 MLAs to BRS.

Following a request made by the 12 MLAs, the Assembly Speaker in 2019 recognised them as members of ruling TRS (now BRS).

Asked about the Congress complaint, a police official at Moinabad police station said they will take legal opinion on it and proceed accordingly.

The Telangana High Court has recently transferred the probe into the 'BRS MLAs poaching case' to the CBI from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the State government.

