Ceferin unopposed for 3rd term as UEFA president

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin will not face any challengers as he seeks a third term leading European soccer's governing body, UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA said the deadline for candidates passed on Thursday with Ceferin the only name on the ballot for the presidency at the UEFA Congress on April 5 in Lisbon.

That was widely expected after UEFA said in October that Ceferin, a lawyer from Slovenia, had the backing of all of the member federations.

Under UEFA statutes, presidents are limited to three terms of four years, though any partial term also counts as a full term.

Ceferin beat Michael van Praag of the Netherlands by 42 votes to 13 in 2016 as he replaced Michel Platini, who was suspended by world soccer's ruling body FIFA for financial irregularities part-way through his term. Ceferin was re-elected unopposed in 2019. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)