Shiv Sena (UBT) organisation intact in Nashik, says Raut as some functionaries join Shinde faction
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party's organisation was intact in Nashik despite some functionaries joining the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Shiv Sena split into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions after the CM led a revolt in June and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on June 29 last year.
Brushing aside the defections as irrelevant, Rajya Sabha MP Raut said, ''People of Nashik don't even know their names. Some brokers and contractors must have gone there (Shinde faction). The (Shiv Sena) organisation (in Nashik) remains.'' Several Shiv Sena (UBT) members had switched sides at an event attended by CM Shinde.
Shinde said those joining his Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena have validated the decision taken by him and several MLAs and MPs to revolt (against Uddhav Thackeray).
