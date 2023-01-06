AAP councillors came prepared to disrupt oath of aldermen, alleges BJP

The BJP Friday alleged that AAP councillors had come prepared to disrupt oath of the aldermen in the first meeting of the newly elected MCD House and assaulted its BJP members including women.

In a joint press conference, party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma alleged that women councillors of the BJP were ''mobbed'' and attacked by male councillors of the AAP.

They claimed six-seven councillors of the BJP were injured during the meeting. Medico-legal case reports of two councillors - Sharad Kapoor and Kusumlata - were received, said Delhi BJP media relations cell co-incharge Vikram Mittal. Lekhi alleged that the AAP councillors had pre-planned to disrupt the meeting to stop oath of the aldermen. Ten aldermen were appointed by the BJP and the AAP councillors protested oath administered to them.

It was alleged by the AAP leaders that the oath to the aldermen was a BJP ploy to given them right to vote.

The party had earlier alleged that the LG had appointed persons with affiliation to the BJP as aldermen.

The MCD House meeting was adjourned amid chaos with clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

When the oath of nominated councillors (aldermen) were being administered oath and the presiding officer started the proceedings, AAP councillors created ruckus. The women councillors were misbehaved with, the BJP leaders alleged.

Two women councillors Inder Kaur and Anita were present in the press conference.

''Some male councillors jostled with Inder Kaur and pulled her hair. She had a cut in her finger when she was attacked with something sharp. Our councillor Anita's finger also got cut when she reached there to save Kaur. They have also said that some AAP councillors had consumed liquor,'' Verma said.

The West Delhi MP said the notification of the presiding officer had clearly mentioned that she will administer oath to all the councillors and she must have used her discretion to begin with pledge of the aldermen.

It was a ''black day'' as the AAP councillors behaved like the goons and refused to follow the rules, Tiwari said.

''The AAP goons had come prepared to disrupt the meeting. They carried some sharp-edged objects with which they attacked the BJP councillors,'' he claimed.

In reply to a question over AAP's allegation that the aldermen were being provided voting right, Lekhi said they were being simply administered oath and it was yet to be decided whether they will have voting right.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva who reached RML hospital where party councillors were being provided treatment, said a police complaint will be lodged.

The BJP leaders including Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri will sit on a protest outside Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat, on Saturday morning.

In the December polls, the AAP ended BJP's 15-year rule at the MCD, winning 134 of the total 250 wards. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

