Fed's Bostic says U.S. payrolls report does not change his outlook

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the latest U.S. jobs figures do not change his overall assessment of where the economy is headed. "It doesn't really change my outlook. I've been looking for the economy to continually slow from the strong position it was at in the summer time," Bostic said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:56 IST
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday that the latest U.S. jobs figures do not change his overall assessment of where the economy is headed.

"It doesn't really change my outlook. I've been looking for the economy to continually slow from the strong position it was at in the summer time," Bostic said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC. "This is just a next step in that...it's going incrementally...because of that we got to stay the course, inflation is too high, we need to reduce those imbalances."

The economy maintained a strong pace of job growth in December, government data showed earlier on Friday, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%, but a moderation in wage gains heartened investors as the Fed aims to bring down high inflation without sparking mass layoffs.

