Rajasthan ACB withdraws order prohibiting release of names of bribery accused

After facing criticism, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Friday withdrew its order prohibiting release of photos and names of the accused involved in the cases of bribery.After direction by the state government, Additional DG of ACB Hemant Priyadarshy withdrew the order with immediate effect.The order has been withdrawn, an official of the ACB said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:14 IST
“The order has been withdrawn,” an official of the ACB said. The bureau on Wednesday asked its officials not to reveal names and photos of bribery case accused and suspects until they are convicted by court.

Priyadarshy had issued the order shortly after getting the additional charge of ACB chief, inviting sharp reaction. Opposition BJP targeted the state government over the order, while questioning its intention.

BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted a copy of the order and said the Congress is with the ''corrupt and the corrupt is with the Congress''.

