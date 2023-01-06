Left Menu

Man, injured in fireworks accident at Sabarimala, dies

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A contractual employee, who was among the three injured in a fireworks accident at the Sabarimala temple premises a few days ago, succumbed to burn injuries on Friday at the medical college here.

A R Jayakumar (47), a native of Cheriyanadu, had 60 per cent burns in the accident which happened on Janury 2.

Hospital sources said Jayakumar was admitted to the ICU but succumbed to injuries around 6 pm today. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Meanwhile, Karakkadu residents Rajeesh (35) and Amal (28), who suffered over 40 and 20 per cent burn injuries respectively, are under treatment at the medical college here.

The incident occurred around on the evening of January 2 when the three were preparing fireworks at the temple, an officer of Sannidhanam police station had said.

None of the thousands of pilgrims, who were present at the hilltop shrine for 'darshan' during the annual pilgrimage season, were injured, he had said.

The three persons were employees of the temple who used to deal with fireworks on a daily basis, police had said.

