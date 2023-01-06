Left Menu

Tulsi in homes, 'rangolis' at doorstep have scientific background: Minister Gadkari's wife

When we see colours, swastik, gopadma Laxmi in the form of cow, gada shankh mace conch shell in rangolis, evil thoughts in a person vanish and the person then enters our home with positive thoughts, she claimed.Kanchan Gadkari said the new generation should be told about Indian culture with scientific perspective.There is science in everything.

'Rangolis' at the door as well as 'tulsi' inside homes are traditional practices that have the backing of science, Kanchan Gadkari, the wife of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, said at the Indian Science Congress being held in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Kanchan Gadkari, who is also the president of Sanskar Bharti, an organisation working to promote Indian art and culture, asserted traditional practices must be explained with scientific background to the new generation in order to get them to accept these ancient systems.

She was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the Women Science Congress at the ongoing science meet on Thursday.

''Tulsi (an aromatic shrub) gives out oxygen and keeps the air pure. That is why we keep it in our homes. Similarly, there is a scientific reason why 'rangoli' designs (murals made out of coloured powders) are made near the door of houses.

''When we see colours, swastik, 'gopadma' (Laxmi in the form of cow), 'gada shankh' (mace conch shell) in rangolis, evil thoughts in a person vanish and the person then enters our home with positive thoughts,'' she claimed.

Kanchan Gadkari said the new generation should be told about Indian culture with scientific perspective.

''There is science in everything. It is scientifically proven (referring to benefits of tulsi and rangoli designs). The new generation looks for science and reasons behind everything. Hence, if we want our new generation to know about Indian culture than we must explain giving scientific background,'' she said.

